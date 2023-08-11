Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 123 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 450,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

