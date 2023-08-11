Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 592,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 89.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 180,893 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $795,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. 36,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,665. The firm has a market cap of $234.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1182 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.