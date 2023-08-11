Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in 2U by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 2U by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.34.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

