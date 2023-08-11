Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 198 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $7,753,000. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,188 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 40,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,665. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.20.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

