Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth $65,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 313,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.39%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

