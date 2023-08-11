Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,160. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

