Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

SAXPY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.8819 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

