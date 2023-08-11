Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAND. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $252,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,380,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,664 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,851,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 758,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,323,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.