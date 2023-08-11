Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.08 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and $4.08 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00011152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

