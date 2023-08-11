Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.10

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.10 and traded as high as $26.74. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 49,108 shares changing hands.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 127.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

