Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.42% from the stock’s current price.

Savaria Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:SIS traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.51. 40,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.38. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.05). Savaria had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of C$211.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.32 million. Analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.6993215 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.