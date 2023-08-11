Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Schneider National stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schneider National by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

