Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share.
Scholar Rock Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,069. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
