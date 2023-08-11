Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 5.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.69% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $66,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,039,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,827,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. 707,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,174. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

