Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Callan Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 5.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $44,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 259,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

