Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 995,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 358,266 shares.The stock last traded at $34.28 and had previously closed at $34.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

