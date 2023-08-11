Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 11.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $104,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $52.06 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

