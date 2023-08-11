Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 393,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,788,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 25,820 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.57. 1,728,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,047. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

