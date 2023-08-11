Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 1,268,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

