SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SCPL. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SciPlay Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 9,806.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

