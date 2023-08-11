Scotiabank Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Target Price to C$15.75

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$15.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRETF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of DRETF opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

