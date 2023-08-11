Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Cypress Funds LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cypress Funds LLC reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,884 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 5.4% of Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cypress Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SEA worth $37,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.35.

SEA Stock Performance

SE traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,434,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,412. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.