Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $59.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after buying an additional 97,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

