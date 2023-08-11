Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. 2,080,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,203. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.91.

View Our Latest Report on SEE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.