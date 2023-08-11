SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SEAS opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $223,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $515,600 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after acquiring an additional 716,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 258,507 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

