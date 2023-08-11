Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Secoo Price Performance
Shares of SECO opened at $0.63 on Friday. Secoo has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.
About Secoo
