Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SECO opened at $0.63 on Friday. Secoo has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

