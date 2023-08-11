Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,791 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $256,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 107,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after buying an additional 332,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Select Medical by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.82. 3,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,089,668 shares in the company, valued at $209,286,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,089,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,967 shares of company stock worth $8,644,510. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

