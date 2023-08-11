Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.4 %
Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. 1,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is It Time To Plug Into Some Shares Of Plug Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.