Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.4 %

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. 1,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.