Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $558,000 Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of American Vanguard worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after buying an additional 238,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 308.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 192,970 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 372.5% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 173,261 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,339,000 after buying an additional 132,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 56,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,008,465.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,094,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,197.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $556,286.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 56,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,465.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,094,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,197.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 83,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,060 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Vanguard Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 23,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.13. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $441.30 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.95.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVD. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

