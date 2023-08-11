Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NECB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,630. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $244.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.58. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

