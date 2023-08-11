Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,404 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPF remained flat at $18.15 during midday trading on Friday. 1,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $490.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPF. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

