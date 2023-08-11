Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,686 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,007.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,811. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $23.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $459.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

