Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,836 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Carriage Services worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $303,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 3,062.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,327. The company has a market capitalization of $466.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $41.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,872 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

