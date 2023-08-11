Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,991 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in REV Group by 1,593.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. 4,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,768. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $800.74 million, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

