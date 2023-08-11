Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) vs. BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Financial Contrast

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -802.57% -33.49% -30.93% Senmiao Technology -38.53% -30.36% -19.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares BTCS and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTCS and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Senmiao Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.69 million 8.59 -$15.89 million ($0.89) -1.18 Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.54 -$3.11 million ($0.41) -1.34

Senmiao Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

