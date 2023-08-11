Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Buys $38,600.00 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,030.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 9.3 %

SRTS stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 192,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 42,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

