SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Trading Down 3.2%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 12,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,583,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.32.
SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data.
