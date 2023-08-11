Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $65,310.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Service Co. International by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.