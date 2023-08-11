ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 121.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,824 shares of company stock worth $13,371,472. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $554.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $561.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

