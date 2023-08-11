SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $144.61 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

