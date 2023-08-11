SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $266.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.37 and its 200-day moving average is $227.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

