SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.50 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $137.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

