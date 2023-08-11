SFE Investment Counsel Has $678,000 Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.10% of Varex Imaging worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $876.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Varex Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on VREX

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.