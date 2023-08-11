SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $487.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.13.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

