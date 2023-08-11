SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 12,222 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.47.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

