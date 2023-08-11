SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 35,854 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned 2.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 695,031 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,868,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,760.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 245,941 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,276.4% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 207,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 192,627 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,571,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJQ opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1273 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.