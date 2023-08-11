SFE Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $188.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

