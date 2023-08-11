SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,211 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $267.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.51.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

