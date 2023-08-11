SFE Investment Counsel Sells 220 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 96.65%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.