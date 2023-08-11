SFE Investment Counsel Sells 510 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $842.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $347.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $866.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $713.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

